A screenshot from DriveBC of the warning about the collision on Highway 19 between Race Point and Barge Terminal Roads north of Campbell River on Sept. 15, 2019. (DriveBC)

Two dead, two in critical condition in highway crash near Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions

Two people are dead after a crash on Highway 19 north of Campbell River.

Emergency workers responded to a two-vehicle collision between Race Point and Barge Terminal Roads at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Two people, travellers from Washington State, were declared dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“At this time, our thoughts are with the families involved in this collision,” said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

The highway reopened just before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Previous story
VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign
Next story
Energy prices spike after Saudi oil attack as U.S. blames Iran

Just Posted

Proposals due for youth-led Boundary projects

$15,000 available for youth-led community betterment projects in the Boundary

Latest round of Columbia River Treaty talks wrap up in Cranbrook

Federal, provincial, U.S. and Indigenous representatives recently met for eight round of discussions

Grand Forks fire department investigation costs released

The department also invested in new hoses and protective equiment

Cannabis beverages to be bottled in Bridesville

Vancouver-based BevCanna also plans on growing cannabis nearby

Cops for Kids stop for borscht in Grand Forks

Volunteers from the USCC worked for hours to make the soup for the hungry riders

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Pair killed in Bamfield bus crash were 18-year-old UVic students

The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

Two dead, two in critical condition in highway crash near Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Most Read