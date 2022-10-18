Flashing lights on a police car are shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Flashing lights on a police car are shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Two children dead, 46-year-old man arrested in Laval, north of Montreal

11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl killed, suspect also hospitalized

Police say two children are dead and a 46-year-old man is under arrest after officers were called to intervene at a home north of Montreal Monday evening.

A spokeswoman for police in Laval, Que., says an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were taken to hospital where their deaths were confirmed.

The suspect was also transported to hospital but his condition has stabilized and he will be questioned by investigators before an arraignment later today.

Police have not released his identity and have not said what the link is between the suspect and the victims, but a spokeswoman suggested late Monday investigators were working on the hypothesis it was domestic violence.

The children were found just before 6 p.m. inside a home in the city’s Sainte-Dorothée district, in the southwestern part of the municipality.

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer extended condolences to the victims’ loved ones on social media Monday night and said all of Laval is mourning.

RELATED: Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

CrimeQuebec

Previous story
PODCAST: Things get real during the demo stage for homeowners
Next story
Liberal cybersecurity bill a ‘bad law’ that must be amended, research report warns

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Creston man in custody after attack with cleaver

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

BP File
Motorists robbed by man on motorcycle near Castlegar

FILE – Old Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks. (Grand Forks Gazette file photo)
MOU signed with province to replace Hardy View Lodge shelter in Grand Forks