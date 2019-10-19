Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

A truck is in flames after crashing in Westsyde in Kamloops, B.C. on Oct. 16, 2019. (Jolene Anderson/Facebook courtesy to Kamloops This Week)

–– Kamloops This Week

Two people have been charged in connection with a bizarre incident this week that saw the owner of a stolen flatbed truck hanging onto his vehicle moving at speeds Kamloops police say exceeded 100 kilometres per hour.

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, are each facing charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

According to court documents, the allegations stem from an Oct. 16 incident involving a truck belonging to Francis Payette. Police have said they arrested two people following a series of incidents that day.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said a stolen truck hit a BC Hydro pole in Brocklehurst and collided with three other vehicles in the city before crashing through a fence and catching fire in a field north of Westsyde.

Speaking to KTW following the incident, Payette said he received a phone call from a friend who had spotted his stolen truck in Brocklehurst. Payette said he drove to the area and knocked on the truck’s window, advising the two people inside to get out.

They did not. Payette said, so he held onto a rack on the back of the truck as it sped through the city.

Dorrington and Pearson have been in custody since their arrest on Wednesday. Both are slated to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, Oct. 21, for bail hearings.

Tim Petruck, Kamloops This Week

