Two Castlegar men arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Two Castlegar men have been arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

On Feb. 15, Castlegar RCMP officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Christina Place.

According to an RCMP statement, further investigation led to the seizure of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Canadian currency.

Both occupants of the vehicle — a 30-year-old male and a 59-year-old male — were taken into custody and later released on court-imposed conditions.

The men are scheduled to appear in Castlegar Provincial Court on July 27.

Police are continuing the investigation and the matter will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service for full charge assessment.

