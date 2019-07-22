Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Iceberg and Originale Augustin brand mega ice cream sandwiches (File contributed/CFIA)

Anyone relying on cool treats to combat summer heat may want to check their freezers; the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled two brands of ice cream sandwiches.

Both the Iceberg brand and Originale Augustin brand vanilla mega sandwiches are recalled due to the possible presence of fine metal particles within the product. People are advised to not eat these products.

The Iceberg brand (size 8 x 190 ml) lot affected has a best before date of May 29, 2021, while the Originale Augustin (size 30 x 190 ml) has best before dates ranging from May 14, 2020 to June 26, 2020.

Anyone with these products can return them to the store where they were purchased.

So far, no reports of illness have been put forward in relation to this recall.

