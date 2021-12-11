The West Kootenay saw lots of rain in November. Photo: Getty Images

The West Kootenay saw lots of rain in November. Photo: Getty Images

Twice the rain, half the snow in West Kootenay in November

The monthly weather summary for November 2022

Rainfall amounts were almost twice the average while snowfall amounts were about half the average in the West Kootenay in November. The month also saw warmer temperatures at 1.1 C above average.

The measurements come from the weather station at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Southeast Fire Centre weather forecaster Jesse Ellis says the area’s weather was influenced by a succession of Pacific frontal systems including storms that were the remnants from atmospheric river events that dropped the majority of their moisture over the south coast of B.C.

Precipitation was reported on all but one day during November.

Ellis says the milder temperatures also contributed to precipitation tending towards rain (74 per cent above average) at the expense of the month’s total snow (45 per cent below average).

READ MORE: B.C. organizations deliver food donations to Indigenous communities after floods


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenayWeather

Previous story
B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts

Just Posted

The West Kootenay saw lots of rain in November. Photo: Getty Images
Twice the rain, half the snow in West Kootenay in November

(Front: L-R) Penny Feist, Chief Administrative Officer at the Village of Midway sits next to Mayor Martin Fromme. In behind, from left to right, are Couns. Darrin Metcalf, Gary Schierbeck, Richard Dunsdon and Fred Grouette. Photo: midwaybc.ca
Village of Midway refuses to explain why community’s only doctor cannot renew clinic lease

Midway Fire and Rescue’s Jeremy Reid (left) and Chief Mike Daloise hold up a cheque brought by the Midway Partnership Fund’s Cheryl Petrie (centre) on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Photo courtesy of Van Atkinson
Midway Partnership Fund donates to village fire department

Environment Canada is warning drivers of a winter storm set to hit the West Kootenay on Friday evening. File photo
Winter storm to pass over West Kootenay