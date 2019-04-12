Trump says America must win race to build 5G

The U.S. communications regulator will hold a massive auction to bolster 5G service

President Donald Trump says the race to build 5G is one America must win.

Trump said Friday at the White House that building high-speed networks across the United States will transform the way Americans work, learn, communicate and travel.

5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality.

The rollout started last week in the U.S. and South Korea but will take years.

Trump says, “We must not rest. The race is far from over.”

The White House says that Trump understands the country must invest in visionary projects to “dominate the industries of the future and lead America into the 21st century.”

The U.S. communications regulator will hold a massive auction to bolster 5G service, the next generation of mobile networks, and will spend $20 billion for rural internet.

5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality. The rollout started last week in the U.S. and South Korea but will take years.

The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it would hold the largest auction in U.S. history, of 3,400 megahertz, to boost wireless companies’ networks.

The FCC also says it will repurpose funds from existing programs to provide $20.4 billion connecting up to 4 million rural homes and small businesses to high-speed internet. There are 24 million Americans without access to broadband, and the problem is worst in rural areas.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Balfour ferry terminal relocation debate reignites
Next story
From embassy to prison: Assange settles in for legal battle

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday afternoon, snowfall up to 10 cm called for Saturday

RDKB offers emergency alert app

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary launches alert system designed for small/medium-sized regions

West Kootenay Regional Airport to get almost $1.3 million in upgrades

Funding from the federal government will enhance lighting at Castlegar’s airport.

West Kootenay winter ends with a whisper

March snowfall well above norm, but the month was dry with less than half the average precipitation

Rossland to be site of world’s first kitefoiling academy

The soon-to-be Olympic sport is expected to attact many youths to the academy

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Balfour ferry terminal relocation debate reignites

A pro-relocation presentation was made to the Regional District of Central Kootenay

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Sierra Club, Kootenay MLA clash over mining

Tom Shypitka, Sierra Club BC butt heads over petition opposing new mining activity in the Valley

Most Read