Trump name tossed as owner tries to make Vancouver hotel open again

Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver opened in 2017 and shuttered in 2020

This Jan. 20, 2017 photo shows the still-under-construction Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

It was meant to be Vancouver’s biggest, most beautiful, most winningest hotel ever but it failed — bigly. Now, the former Trump International Hotel & Tower is being re-branded.

Crews have finished removing the Trump name from the shuttered hotel. The hotel closed in 2020, citing the economic downturn from the pandemic.

Parent company Holborn Group will reopen the hotel in 2022 under the name Paradox Hotel.

Paradox Hotels appears to be a new luxury hotel initiative that advertises locations in Canada, Singapore and Thailand.

The Trump Hotel opened in 2017 in the midst of Trump’s contentious presidency. At the time, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson called for the name to be changed and said the “glitzy” hotel didn’t align with Canadian values. The 69-storey hotel was the site of several protests against the former president.

