KBRH pharmacy team L-R: Carrie St.Onge, Gabrielle Deneault, Shelby Jorgensen, Amanda Cupello, Sheri Ford, Victor Ponte, Michael Conci, Alana Minty, Karly Lenardon, Margaret Horechka and Pam Caron. Photo: Submitted

KBRH pharmacy team L-R: Carrie St.Onge, Gabrielle Deneault, Shelby Jorgensen, Amanda Cupello, Sheri Ford, Victor Ponte, Michael Conci, Alana Minty, Karly Lenardon, Margaret Horechka and Pam Caron. Photo: Submitted

True champions: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital pharmacy team

The expanded KBRH pharmacy is slated for completion in 2023.

Submitted by Interior Health

As a student in UBC’s pharmacy program more than 20 years ago, Michael Conci worked at Vancouver General Hospital as a student pharmacy technician. It was his first experience working in a health-care facility and it struck a chord, igniting a passion for working in a hospital setting.

Having grown up in Rossland and with a love for the outdoors, Michael knew he wanted to return to the Kootenays after completing his schooling. As luck would have it, the hospital in Trail was hiring when he completed his degree, and he joined the pharmacy team at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in 2001.

“I had gotten my dream job in an area where I loved to grow up and wanted to eventually raise a family,” says Michael, looking back on a long career that has grown along with his family, and the pharmacy that has become like a second home. “Trail is now home for my wife Amy (a Registered Nurse at KBRH), our three daughters and our chocolate Lab.”

With everything expanding in his life, it’s fitting that now the KBRH pharmacy will also expand to fit the needs of a department whose staff has doubled since Michael joined it. The pharmacy expansion and renovation is part of the ongoing redevelopment at KBRH with a $57.8-million dollar investment in two different capital projects.

A new emergency department opened at KBRH last fall, and construction is now underway on a new ambulatory care unit and the pharmacy renovation. The current project also includes enhancements to KBRH’s oncology unit, cast clinic, physiotherapy department and medical records area.

KBRH pharmacist Michael Conci with pharmacy technicians Desiree Borsato (left) and Carrie St. Onge. Photo: Submitted

KBRH pharmacist Michael Conci with pharmacy technicians Desiree Borsato (left) and Carrie St. Onge. Photo: Submitted

In the pharmacy, the footprint will increase significantly, allowing more space for the talented team of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to work and ensure the “right medication gets to the right patient at the right time,” a mantra that the KBRH pharmacy team lives by.

Increased space means quieter places for the pharmacy team to work. Other pharmacy enhancements include new private space for patient counselling, industry-standard intravenous compounding suites and safe storage rooms.

The pharmacy team may be unseen by patients, but they will be working in a modern setting with upgraded technology to help support patient care. Pharmacists assist in developing a medication therapy plan for patients before pharmacy technicians work out a distribution plan so nurses can administer the proper medication. It’s a complex process with the safe distribution of medication the top priority.

The hospital pharmacy also distributes medication to outpatients in the community including to all oncology patients. Providing medications to patients allows them to recover at home and those arriving to pick up medications will be able to do so and talk with their pharmacist in a new private consultation area, once the project is complete.

For Michael Conci, the enhanced pharmacy will help support the great work that already occurs every day, supporting people’s health.

“I’m looking forward to having a space that helps our team fulfill its duties in a safe and effective manner,” he says. “Patients don’t often see the pharmacy team that is working hard to meet our vision of ‘caring for every patient through appropriate, timely and safe medication management.”

The project will complete in 2023.

READ MORE: $38M contract awarded for KBRH

READ MORE: Work begins on next phase of construction at KBRH

Pharmacy facts:

• March is Pharmacy Appreciation Month, and the Canadian Pharmacists Association is celebrating the work of 42,500 pharmacists across Canada. Take a few minutes to learn more about what your pharmacist can do for you at rethinkpharmacists.ca.

• Along with KBRH, Interior Health has pharmacy renovation projects ongoing at hospital pharmacies at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm, Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and Penticton Regional Hospital.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthKootenay Boundary Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No one hurt after tree strikes Grand Forks home

Just Posted

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dione surveys the damage at 7542 6th St. after winds blew over a tree on Monday afternoon, March 29. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
No one hurt after tree strikes Grand Forks home

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue said the tree damaged the home’s roof

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Shambhala Music Festival postponed to 2022

Tickets for the West Kootenay event can be redeemed in future years

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

KBRH pharmacy team L-R: Carrie St.Onge, Gabrielle Deneault, Shelby Jorgensen, Amanda Cupello, Sheri Ford, Victor Ponte, Michael Conci, Alana Minty, Karly Lenardon, Margaret Horechka and Pam Caron. Photo: Submitted
True champions: Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital pharmacy team

The expanded KBRH pharmacy is slated for completion in 2023.

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Statistics Canada’s offices in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Dr. Jeannette Armstrong, associate professor of Indigenous Studies at UBCO, helped designed the new degree program. (University of British Columbia Okanagan)
Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

The goal of the program is to increase the number of fluent Nsyilxcn speakers

Effective April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2023, the daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
2021-23 BC Fishing Regulations see changes in Kootenay region

The daily quota for cutthroat trout in St. Mary Lake will be reduced from five to zero

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

Most Read