Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (The Canadian Press)

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

The federal government will work with the provinces to make 10 days of paid sick for all working Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday (May 25).

He said conversations with B.C. Premier John Horgan spurred on action. Trudeau also said he’s spoken to federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has made support for paid sick leave a requirement for his party’s support.

Speaking from the steps of Rideau Cottage Monday, Trudeau said paid sick leave would be important in preventing a second wave. No workers should have to choose between staying home when sick and paying the bills, he noted.

“We do not want to see a resurgence of the virus,” Trudeau said.

“Nobody should have have to choose between staying home with COVID-19 symptoms or being able to afford rent or groceries.”

He said longer term measures will also be considered even after the current pandemic ends.

READ MORE: NDP makes support for suspending Commons contingent on permanent sick leave

READ MORE: A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1
Next story
Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Just Posted

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

Snow expected to hit West Kootenay passes overnight on Thursday

Up to 15 cm of snow could fall on Highway 3 between Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass by Friday morning

Former Grand Forks fire chief suing city for wrongful dismissal

Dale Heriot was fired in July 2019 after his department was investigated for safety, bullying issues

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary seeks online feedback on transit, housing

Surveys on the RDKB’s website are asking for input to help plan for the future

School District 51 staff iron out plan for return to classrooms

Teachers are looking for a comprehensive health and safety plan to be in place before June 1

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Bike shops busier than ever, but owners worry about stock supply issues

Uptick in cyclists brings new challenges for shops

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Most Read