In this file photo MPs Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Jan. 14, 2019. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Former Liberal cabinet minister turned Independent MP Jane Philpott says the people of Canada still “deserve an apology” from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Philpott says since the ethics commissioner found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act, “that is one of the things” he should apologize for.

Trudeau said Wednesday he takes full responsibility for the SNC-Lavalin affair, but he refused to apologize for what he called standing up for Canadian jobs, which he said is what Canadians expect him to do.

Philpott, however, says that’s not why Canadians want to hear him say he’s sorry.

READ MORE: Scheer assails Trudeau after ethics report, urges police to probe SNC-Lavalin case

She is seeking re-election in the federal riding of Markham—Stouffville as an Independent while former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, the central player in the controversy, is doing the same in the B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville.

Philpott says she took a stand based on principle because she believes her constituents watned her to uphold the highest ethical standard and she welcomes the “validation” in the ethics commissioner’s report.

