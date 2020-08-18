Trudeau set to move Freeland to Finance, prorogue Parliament for economic reset

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be sworn in as Canada’s new finance minister later today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also looking to prorogue Parliament next month in order to come back with a new speech from the throne and an economic update in October.

Multiple sources confirm to The Canadian Press that Freeland will remain as deputy prime minister as she adds the finance portfolio to her already packed list of responsibilities.

Bill Morneau announced last night he was leaving the Finance post following much speculation about a growing rift between him and Trudeau.

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations for not recusing themselves from a decision to award a large student grant contract to WE Charity despite both having close ties to the organization.

The Trudeau government is also planning a cabinet retreat in mid-September with the intention of proroguing Parliament and presenting a pandemic recovery plan in a throne speech in early October.

The Canadian Press

