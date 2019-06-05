Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd after making an announcement at the Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal carbon tax will help deal with weather disasters such as fires in northern Alberta.

Speaking in Vancouver, Trudeau said Canadians are seeing the impact of climate change with an increase in wildfires in Western Canada, recent tornadoes in Ottawa and flooding across the country this spring.

“Extreme weather events are extraordinarily expensive for Canadians, our communities and our economy,” he said Tuesday.

“We need to be taking real action to prevent climate change. That’s why we’re moving forward on a price on pollution right across the country, despite the fact that Conservative politicians are trying to push back against that.”

READ MORE: Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

His comments counter those made by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who has said forest fires have always happened and a carbon tax won’t change that.

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week to make good on an election campaign promise.

The former NDP government brought in the tax in an attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and as a way to raise revenue for green energy projects.

Kenney has shrugged off criticism that Alberta is now doing less to fight climate change.

“They’ve had a carbon tax in British Columbia for 10 years,” he said Friday. “It hasn’t made a difference to the pattern of forest fires there … or in Alberta. And we’ve always had forest fires. We always will.”

Trudeau said the carbon tax will help the federal government protect land and oceans, invest in renewable resources and move to a cleaner economy.

“We know that the extreme weather events coming are unaffordable for Canadians and for our society,” he said.

“That’s why we need to act.”

READ ALSO: Wildfire smoke and drought conditions in May? Welcome to 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I wanted to cry:’ Canadian teen thrilled with McCartney shoutout

Just Posted

Rare grazers born in Grand Forks pastures

Teeswater sheep are prized for their cascading locks of wool

Home-run derby set for GFI

June in Grand Forks means baseball season

Local students shine at district track meet

More than 200 students took part in the event at Perley Elementary

Painting rocks to encourage local hikers

Hutton Elementary students lay motivational stones along hiking trails

Council advances with cannabis shop, sees flood costs

Flood insurance recoveries may have brought in more than $1M

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Tofino, Ucluelet officially ban plastic bags and straws

Surfrider Pacific Rim cheers unified decision.

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Most Read