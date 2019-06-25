Trudeau roasted as hypocrite for plastics forks at lunch

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to hold a news conference on the roof of the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Thursday, June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

The federal Conservatives are calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a hypocrite over plastic cutlery that was available at a lunch meeting he held with youth activists in his Montreal riding.

Trudeau tweeted a picture of himself having lunch on Monday with about half a dozen members of the Papineau Youth Council, including pizzas in cardboard boxes, paper plates, a pitcher of water with glasses, and a handful of plastic forks.

Always great to be back in my riding! I had a good meeting with the Papineau Youth Council today. Thanks for your ideas on how we can fight climate change, advance gender equality, and make our community – and Canada – better for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Rzc5eMrwz4 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2019

The Liberals have started a regulatory review that’s expected to end with severe restrictions on single-use plastics as soon as 2021.

The most wasteful products, including things like straws and plastic cutlery, could be banned outright.

The Tories say the picture shows Trudeau is a phoney environmentalist.

READ MORE: Canadian garbage rotting in Manila violates international law, lawyers say

In the photo, nobody is visibly using a fork but they also appear to have barely started lunch.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter