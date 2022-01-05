Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan speak to the media during a press conference in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 26, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will hold a call with all of the country’s premiers next week to discuss how governments are keeping citizens safe as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Trudeau, Horgan discuss Omicron response, B.C. flooding rebuilding efforts

Prime Minister intends to talk omicron with provincial premiers next week

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will hold a call with all of the country’s premiers next week to discuss how governments are keeping citizens safe as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreads.

Trudeau’s comments came during a call with B.C. Premier John Horgan, who is the chair of the Council of the Federation.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a readout that Trudeau and Horgan also discussed the Canada Health Transfer, and agreed to continue discussions with all provincial and territorial governments to ensure Canadians are supported by effective health-care systems.

COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country as the easily transmittable Omicron variant has forced the cancellation of in-class learning, and prompted the the return of other pandemic restrictions in some regions.

The office says Trudeau and Horgan also discussed B.C.’s rebuilding efforts after historic flooding in late November forced thousands from their homes and destroyed highways.

The Sumas Prairie region, responsible for much of B.C.’s agriculture production, was particularly hard hit with thousands of livestock dying during the flooding.

—The Canadian Press

