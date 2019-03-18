Joyce Murray arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, March 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has filled a cabinet vacancy with British Columbia MP Joyce Murray, who is becoming president of the Treasury Board.

The move to promote Murray comes after Ontario MP Jane Philpott quit the cabinet over the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government. She was also one of a handful of MPs to make a run for the Liberal party leadership in 2012.

In January, Trudeau moved Jody Wilson-Raybould to Veterans Affairs from the justice portfolio, which went to David Lametti, in a medium-sized shuffle sparked by minister Scott Brison’s retirement from politics.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould says she’s sticking with Liberals for 2019 vote

Then the prime minister made changes to fill the void left by Wilson-Raybould after she quit cabinet and said she had been pressured to stop the trial of SNC-Lavalin on bribery and fraud charges related to contracts in Libya.

A few days after that mini-shuffle, Philpott resigned as Treasury Board president, saying she had lost confidence in Trudeau’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Murray was first elected in Vancouver Quadra in 2008. Her appointment to cabinet is a promotion from her role as parliamentary secretary to the president of the Treasury Board. It also allows Trudeau to maintain a gender balance around the cabinet table.

Treasury Board is a less visible ministry concerned with the nuts and bolts of government operations, but it has the potential for scandal if it falters in its stewardship of federal spending.

Last month, Murray and her family dealt with a personal ordeal when her son had to be medically evacuated from Mexico to Vancouver after suffering severe injuries during his honeymoon in Cancun.

Murray’s son Erik Brinkman fell from a height and underwent extensive surgery in Mexico to stabilize multiple fractures.

Murray has two sons and a daughter with her husband, Dirk Brinkman. They founded the tree-planting company Brinkman Group in 1979.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
DNA match leads to arrest in 1999 Alabama slaying, rape case
Next story
Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

Just Posted

Kim Johnson retires from rec department

Johnson had worked at Grand Forks Recreation Department for 25 years

Local students raise salmon in new program

The program typically runs from December to June

Skating club receives donations, to host ice gala

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight

RCMP look into broken window at new Windows of Hope

There were no injuries in the incident

PHOTOS: Mamma Mia takes a bow

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society completed four shows of the smash hit

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients could drop by 31%: study

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as is

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Corey Hart delivers tearful speech, big finale at Junos as he’s inducted into hall of fame

Hamilton-founded rock act Arkells won group of the year

Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Kootenay Ice finish 21-year-run in Cranbrook with emotional win

The Ice ended with a 5-4 win against the Red Deer Rebels, before they relocate to Winnipeg

Most Read