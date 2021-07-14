UPDATED: Trozzo Creek wildfire near Winlaw held on one front, expands on another

The Trozzo Creek wildfire, 7.5 km northeast of Winlaw, has grown to an estimated 390 hectares as of Wednesday morning, up from 125 hectares on Tuesday.

According to a BC Wildfire Service Facebook post, the fire is being successfully held from travelling into the Trozzo Creek basin, but it has spread in other directions.

“Driven by strong winds and large amounts of unseasonably dry fuels, the fire did continue to grow into higher elevations, away from structures,” the post states.

On July 14, 39 firefighters and heavy equipment will continue to focus on containment lines in workable terrain to the north and northwest flanks, while helicopters provide air support.

No structures are threatened.

