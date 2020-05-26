Trial date set in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

The trial for a Castlegar RCMP officer charged with manslaughter is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Sept. 8 at the Nelson Courthouse.

Jason Tait, a West Kootenay Traffic Unit constable, is charged with manslaughter using a firearm in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey, 39, during an attempted traffic stop near Castlegar on Jan. 29, 2015.

It has already been over a year since Tait elected for a trial by jury in April 2018.

The charges against Tait came more than three years after the incident and after a lengthy investigation by the Independent Investigation Office, B.C.’s police watchdog.

Castlegar RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services had been responding to a complaint of an impaired driver.

Police eventually located the suspect driving west on Highway 3 on the Kinnaird Bridge in south Castlegar.

According to court documents, Tait pulled over, got out of his cruiser, and tried to get the driver to pull over.

The driver did not stop, but hit the police cruiser and continued to drive towards Tait. Tait then fired his service pistol.

Edey was taken to hospital but did not survive.

His mother, Deborah Edey, has also filed a civil lawsuit against Tait, alleging the use of deadly force was unwarranted.

At this point, it’s unclear whether COVID-19 may impact the scheduled date for the trial.

