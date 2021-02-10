Trial date set for Grand Forks man accused of sex crime

A Grand Forks man will stand trial at the city courthouse this summer for sexual assault, a provincial judge confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Crown alleges that 60-year-old Robert Daniel Andersen committed the offence in Grand Forks in late 2019, according to online court documents. Andersen pleaded not guilty in December 2020. He will be tried by a provincial court judge, yet to be assigned.
Andersen’s two-day trial is set to begin on July 28, JudgePhillip Seagram told the court. The judge meanwhile set a pre-trial conference for May. 4, also in Grand Forks.
The Crown is seeking a summary conviction which could carry a maximum sentence of 18 months if Andersen is found guilty at trial, according to the Government of Canada’s Laws and Justice website.
