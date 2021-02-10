Judge Phillip Seagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9, set a July start date for the sexual assault trial of Grand Forks’ Robert Andersen. File photo

Trial date set for Grand Forks man accused of sex crime

The man was represented by his lawyer at Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Feb. 9

A Grand Forks man will stand trial at the city courthouse this summer for sexual assault, a provincial judge confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 9.

READ MORE: Grand Forks businessman charged with sexual assault

The Crown alleges that 60-year-old Robert Daniel Andersen committed the offence in Grand Forks in late 2019, according to online court documents. Andersen pleaded not guilty in December 2020. He will be tried by a provincial court judge, yet to be assigned.

Andersen’s two-day trial is set to begin on July 28, JudgePhillip Seagram told the court. The judge meanwhile set a pre-trial conference for May. 4, also in Grand Forks.

The Crown is seeking a summary conviction which could carry a maximum sentence of 18 months if Andersen is found guilty at trial, according to the Government of Canada’s Laws and Justice website.

 

Court

Most Read