Trial date set for Grand Forks man accused of sex crime

The man was represented by his lawyer at Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Feb. 9

Judge Phillip Seagram on Tuesday, Feb. 9, set a July start date for the sexual assault trial of Grand Forks’ Robert Andersen. File photo

A Grand Forks man will stand trial at the city courthouse this summer for sexual assault, a provincial judge confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 9.

READ MORE: Grand Forks businessman charged with sexual assault

The Crown alleges that 60-year-old Robert Daniel Andersen committed the offence in Grand Forks in late 2019, according to online court documents. Andersen pleaded not guilty in December 2020. He will be tried by a provincial court judge, yet to be assigned.

Andersen’s two-day trial is set to begin on July 28, JudgePhillip Seagram told the court. The judge meanwhile set a pre-trial conference for May. 4, also in Grand Forks.

The Crown is seeking a summary conviction which could carry a maximum sentence of 18 months if Andersen is found guilty at trial, according to the Government of Canada’s Laws and Justice website.

