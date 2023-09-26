Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline shift raising reconciliation questions

Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation opposes the route change approved by Ottawa

The federal Crown corporation constructing the expansion to the Trans Mountain pipeline says it remains committed to “meaningful engagement” with Indigenous communities after being given the green light to move the pipeline route over the objection of a First Nation.

The Canada Energy Regulator approved the route change Monday a week after Trans Mountain Corporation said the original route was going to take an extra nine months and cost $86 million more.

The pipeline crosses the traditional territory of the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation, and it opposes the change.

It has not yet offered a reaction to the decision.

Greenpeace Canada is condemning the route change approval as a sign Canada is only committed to reconciliation when it is convenient.

Federal ministers refused to weigh in Tuesday, with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland directing reporters to the regulator and the company and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree refusing to answer a question about it at all.

READ ALSO: Trans Mountain pipeline avoids months of delay with route shift approval

Federal PoliticsTrans Mountain pipeline

Previous story
‘These are our lands’: B.C. First Nation chief on Truth & Reconciliation Day
Next story
Procession for fallen officer Const. Rick O’Brien rolls through Abbotsford

Just Posted

Longtime Trail baseball coach Brian Pipes was honoured Thursday evening with an induction into the Babe Ruth League International Hall of Fame. L-R: Wayne Florko, Babe Ruth Senior VP Commissioner Robert Faherty, Brian Pipes, Glenn Wallace, and Deputy Mayor Bev Benson. Photo: Jim Bailey
Babe Ruth Hall of Fame holds ceremony for Trail inductee

John Hudema joined the counter protest across the road from the SOGI protesters waving a large Pride flag ins a show of support for LGBTQ2SIA. Photo: Submitted
Pro and anti-SOGI demonstrations mostly peaceful in Grand Forks

International Overdose Awareness Day was marked in August at Nelson’s Lakeside Park. The city has had 13 illicit drug fatalities through August in 2023, which is a new record. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson sets new drug death record only 8 months into 2023

RCMP are investigating the death of a pedestrian at the Kootenay Pass summit. Photo: Vladvictoria/Pixabay
Castlegar man struck by car and killed near Kootenay Pass summit