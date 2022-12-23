Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Previous story
Stolen $1,300 snow blower recovered in Hope after thieves post it on Facebook Marketplace
Next story
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit

Just Posted

Two credit unions EKC and Heritage Credit Union will merge, effective January 1, 2023 – and will be operating under the legal name of “StellerVista Credit Union.” (Barry Coulter photo)
East Kootenay Community and Heritage Credit Union merger approved by members

Extreme cold this week has stalled several lifts at Kootenay ski hills. Kimberley Alpine Resort file
Extreme cold has many lifts shut down at Kootenay ski hills

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Nelson CARES’ office in Nelson. The non-profit organization says nearly $600,000 was stolen from its account at the Nelson and District Credit Union. Photo: Tyler Harper
Fraud costs Nelson non-profit organization $600,000