Trail RCMP on the lookout for wanted man

The RCMP is asking the public for assistance in tracking down 43-year-old Jarrid Constantin

Jarrid Constantin

Jarrid Constantin

Trail RCMP are on the lookout for a wanted man.

The Trail and District RCMP are looking for 43-year-old Jarrid Constantin, and is asking the public for assistance in tracking down the Trail man.

“Jarrid Constantin has an outstanding BC-wide endorsed warrant of arrest for possession of a firearm while prohibited,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a release. Constantin is believed to be actively avoiding his arrest in the Trail area.

Constantin is a five-foot-eight caucasian male, weighing 154 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Constantin may be armed and is considered dangerous. Please do not approach him or attempt to intervene yourself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.

Read: Trail RCMP respond to 2 separate stabbings in just over a week


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailmissing personRCMPRossland

Previous story
Trail RCMP respond to 2 separate stabbings in just over a week
Next story
UPDATE: 17 patients infected with COVID-19 at Kootenay Lake Hospital

Just Posted

RCMP
Trail RCMP on the lookout for wanted man

Cody Laybolt Tips in the Opening Goal Against the Nitehawks. Photo courtesy Peter Kalasz (www.peterkalaszphotography.com)
Bruins Split Weekend at Home

The low water levels in the Arrow Lakes are very noticible at Scotties Marina north of Castlegar. Photos: Betsy Kline
Arrow Lakes dip to levels usually seen only once a decade

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
UPDATE: 17 patients infected with COVID-19 at Kootenay Lake Hospital