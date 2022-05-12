The suspect tripped over his own feet and fell down; which promptly resulted in the Trail RCMP officer arresting him for criminal break, enter and theft. Photo: Max Bender/Unsplash

The suspect tripped over his own feet and fell down; which promptly resulted in the Trail RCMP officer arresting him for criminal break, enter and theft. Photo: Max Bender/Unsplash

Trail RCMP arrest klutzy Castlegar thief after he trips up

The suspect attempted to flee but the officer followed him in a marked police vehicle

A 35-year-old Castlegar man is ordered to make a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse next month to face charges of break, enter and theft at the mall in Trail.

This case began to unfold on Sunday, May 8, at 4:30 a.m. when a Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a break-in at Waneta Plaza, located in the 8000 block of Highway 3B, in Trail.

The responding officer located the alleged suspect. Police allege he had stolen several small items.

The suspect attempted to run away from the officer, however the Mountie followed the man in his marked police vehicle.

The suspect eventually tripped over his own feet and fell down; which promptly resulted in the officer arresting him for criminal break, enter and theft.

“We would like to thank Selkirk Security for their assistance in this matter; and the suspect’s floppy feet,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Read more: Castlegar man in custody after alleged gas station robbery, flight from police

Read more: Trail senior hurt in alleged assault, woman suspect charged


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysOkanaganRCMP Briefstheft

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. woman who suffered severe burns from guitarist’s fire stunt awarded $202K
Next story
WATCH: Moose Hide Campaign Day in Kimberley

Just Posted

Elections BC has released the campaign limits for nominees ahead of this fall’s general elections. File photo
Spending limits set for West Kootenay general election candidates

Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC
Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday

The suspect tripped over his own feet and fell down; which promptly resulted in the Trail RCMP officer arresting him for criminal break, enter and theft. Photo: Max Bender/Unsplash
Trail RCMP arrest klutzy Castlegar thief after he trips up

From May 14 to May 30. all staff, physicians, patients and visitors to KBRH will be redirected to use the second floor corridor. Photo: Trail Times
Foot traffic changes coming to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital