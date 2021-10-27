Trail police called to Halloween horror scene

RCMP were called to downtown Trail after someone spotted the words “HELP ME ” written on the side of a vehicle in duct tape. Photo: Unsplash

It’s all fun and games until the cops get called.

Sunday night just past 8 p.m., the RCMP detachment received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail.

The complainant spotted the words “HELP ME ” written, actually stuck on, the side of the vehicle in duct tape.

The person then called and reported it to police. Trail RCMP attended the scene and located the 36-year-old Fruitvale man who owned the vehicle. The man said he had decorated his vehicle for Halloween with fake blood and the duct-taped words “HELP ME.”

The man agreed to remove the duct tape after officers explained that it was a little too scary and might cause more calls of concern to the police.

