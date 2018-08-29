Trail men arrested in Christina Lake; weapons, cash seized

An attempted break-in at a Christina Lake business led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of weapons and thousands of dollars in cash on Thursday.

Christopher Moubray, 29, and David Clysdale, 29, of Trail were arrested without incident and charged with numerous possession, firearms and stolen property offences.

Grand Forks RCMP were called to an attempted break-in at Christina Lake on Aug. 24 around 11 a.m. The business owner reported two men in an “identifiable” vehicle had attempted to break into a Sea-Can owned by the business, but had left prior to police arrival.

After a description of the vehicle was broadcast to patrolling RCMP officers, the vehicle was located on Caitlin Road at Christina Lake.

The two men were arrested without incident. In the subsequent search RCMP allegedly located over $11,000 in cash, as well as several knives, break-in tools and body armour. Police also found bear spray, suspected cannabis, “an unidentified white powdery substance,” items consistent with drug use and trafficking and identification and cheques not belonging to either man.

The vehicle was uninsured and bearing licence plates not associated with the vehicle.

According to RCMP the men have been charged with, to one count each: “carrying a weapon or prohibited device/ammo concealed, possession of firearm, etc. contrary to order, possession of break-in instrument, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of non-firearm unauthorized. Moubray faces an additional charge of driving while prohibited.”

“We would like to thank residents who have supported this investigation by providing information, including video and photos. We want to encourage anyone who sees anything they believe to be suspicious to report to police,” Cpl. Phillip Crack of Grand Forks RCMP said.

RCMP continue to investigate possible links to other crimes in the southeastern part of B.C.