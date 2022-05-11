A 33-year old Kelowna man is behind bars after the Trail and Salmo RCMP joined forces to track down the alleged thief of a BMW. Photo: Bastian Pudill/Unsplash

Trail and Salmo RCMP team up to nab alleged car thief from Kelowna

Michael Shimaro-Campbell remains in custody charged with criminal offences in Trail and Salmo.

Michael Shimaro-Campbell remains in custody charged with three criminal offences including flight from police.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the Trail and Salmo detachments collaborated on the investigation and subsequent arrest of Shimaro-Campbell after a Trail woman called in the night of May 3 to report that her 2016 BMW was stolen from the 1700-block of Second Avenue in East Trail.

The following day, a witness reported that the blue BMW was parked near the library in Salmo. An officer from the Salmo RCMP attempted to detain the suspect, however police allege that Shimaro-Campbell fled the scene in the stolen car.

Trail RCMP later located the BMW back in City of Trail limits and discovered the suspect walking down the street of a Glenmerry neighbourhood.

Officers placed the Kelowna man under arrest and took him into custody.

Police say Shimaro-Campbell was found to be in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle, which was recovered a short distance away.

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Shimaro-Campbell with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance (the car), and flight from a peace officer.

