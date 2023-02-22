Traffic stop in Trail leads to handguns, drug seizure

BC Highway Patrol Nelson Police Dog Services on a routine patrol when they stopped a car in Trail

Nelson police

The BC Highway Patrol Nelson Police Dog Services was on a routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle and arrested a man in possession of a handgun and drugs on the evening of Feb. 9.

The Nelson highway patrol said checks on the vehicle revealed that it had no insurance so was stopped for an investigation.

According to the release, with the assistance of Trail RCMP, the driver and passenger were acting suspicious when the officers noted a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine on the passenger’s waist.

“Due to the diligence of the BCHP Nelson Officer working in partnership with Trail RCMP, police managed to pro-actively dismantle a situation that posed a real danger to both the public and law enforcement,” said Cst. Mike Moore, media relations officer. “Weapons such as these must be possessed legally, and always transported in a safe and secure manner.”

Police said that the man already had a warrant for driving while prohibited, and was arrested. In a further search of the vehicle Nelson Police say they found an additional handgun along with a small quantity of drugs in powder form.

The passenger was released pending a future court date, and faces multiple weapons charges.

