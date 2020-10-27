Traffic down to single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 3 due to trailer fire

Traffic personnel are on scene to help get motorists around the incident

The portion of highway is down to single-lane alternating traffic. Photo: Connor Trembley

Traffic is down to single-lane alternating traffic approximately five kilometres west of Castlegar at the brake check along Highway 3 due to a trailer fire.

The fire occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and both the Ootischenia Fire Department and Castlegar Fire Department are on scene to battle the blaze.

Crews managed to detach the trailer away from the semi that was transporting it.

Traffic control personnel are also on scene to help motorists get around the incident.

Castlegar News hasn’t been able to confirm how the fire started.

More to come.

