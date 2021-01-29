Towing company on the hook for towing bill after Greenwood crash

Rock Creek’s Granton Motors towed an SUV left on Hwy. 3 after it damaged a city café Thursday, Jan. 14

Granton Motors, Ltd. is stuck with the bill for towing this SUV after it was left at the scene of a crash in front of a Greenwood coffee shop Thursday, Jan. 14. Photo: Submitted

A Rock Creek auto repair shop is on the hook for towing expenses after this month’s car crash which damaged a Greenwood coffee shop.

An SUV flattened a wooden railing and damaged a telephone pole outside the Deadwood Junction café early Thursday, Jan. 14, after Midway RCMP said the vehicle failed to navigate a nearby curve on Hwy. 3. Cpl. Phil Peters said Mounties are still looking for the driver, believed to be a 25-year-old Vernon man.

The aftermath of Thursday, Jan. 14’s car crash outside of Greenwood’s Deadwood Junction Café. Photo: Submitted

The SUV, a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, was towed at the expense of Granton Motors, Ltd. after it was abandoned on Hwy. 3, near the intersection of South Silver Street, according to manager Andrew Bartlings.

“At the end of the day, we can’t leave cars on the highway,” he said.

It cost Granton Motors around $225 to tow the Lancer, and Bartlings estimated the company could sink around $200 in extra storage and disposal costs.

“If we’re lucky, we’ll get $50 from a salvage sale. But in most cases, we’re just happy to get rid of these cars without it costing us more money.”

Cpl. Peters said Midway RCMP are not able to pay the bill, citing police protocol. A representative from the highways ministry said towing bills don’t fall under the province’s jurisdiction, Peters added.

