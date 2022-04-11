Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tories blast Liberals for ‘tax and spend’ budget

Conservative finance critic Ed Fast criticized the federal Liberal budget in question period, accusing the government of “tax and spend” policies that are harming the middle class. Rachel Bendayan, associate minister of finance, responded that the Liberals’ investments, including in housing, will help make life more affordable for Canadians.

