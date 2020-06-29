FILE – Federal Conservatives Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Trudeau defended employing WE Charity to administer the program last week

The federal Conservatives are calling for an investigation into the Liberal government’s decision to have an international charity administer a $900-million program designed to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Auditor General Karen Hogan today, the Conservatives say the decision to “outsource” the Canada Student Service Grant to WE Charity undermines Parliament’s ability to monitor the program.

They also note Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s previous links to the organization.

Trudeau defended employing WE Charity to administer the program last week despite the group’s ties to the prime minister and his wife, who hosts one of the organization’s podcasts.

Trudeau said the decision to use WE was made by the non-partisan public service, not by him.

The grant provides eligible students with up to $5,000 for volunteer work with non-profit organizations helping to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusStudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Iran sends recorder from downed Ukrainian jetliner to France
Next story
Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Just Posted

RDKB gets emergency preparation funding from the province

The provincial grant package includes more than 100 local governments

Castlegar RCMP arrest one man in relation to Midway stabbing

The stabbing occurred on June 17 and a suspect was arrested June 25

Walker Development Centre graduates celebrate their success

The school held a small ceremony outside on the south bank of the Kettle River

Grand Forks city council votes down washing station at Moto site

The washing station would have been paid for by BC Housing

IN PHOTOS: GFSS grad parade and ceremony

A full video of the parade and ceremony is also available

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Most Read