Some of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021 displayed on a table at a media event in Surrey on Monday morning, Feb. 8. (submitted photo: Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers)

CRIME

Top 10 ‘least-wanted Valentines’ list ranks B.C.’s most wanted fugitives

‘Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer’

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has released its annual list of the “least-wanted Valentines” for 2021.

For these 10 “most wanted fugitives” in B.C., rewards of up to $100,000 are offered.

“They could be far away, or in your neighbourhood,” the crime-fighting organization said in a news release Monday (Feb. 8), following a media event held outside Surrey Pretrial Services Centre.

People who know the whereabouts of these individuals can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers via phone (1-855-448-8477, 1-800-222- 8477) or online (solvecrime.ca). There’s also a downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones.

“Some of these fugitives have been missing a year or even longer, and with four million pairs of eyes around the province, someone should eventually spot one of them,” said Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

“Tips work. We received more than 5,000 anonymous tips in 2020 leading to 72 arrests and 135 charges laid. Twenty-one of those arrests came from tips specifically about gang or illegal gun activity.”

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal can lead to a reward of up to $5,000.

For three of this year’s most wanted, Crime Stoppers has partnered with the national BOLO (Be On the Look Out) Program to make available extra large rewards of $50,000 to $100,000. The three are Conor D’Monte (wanted for murder), John Norman Mackenzie (wanted for being unlawfully at large) and Cong Dinh (wanted for money laundering).

On social media, look for Twitter.com/solvecrime or facebook.com/metrovancouvercrimestoppers.


