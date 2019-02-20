B.C. pot giant Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tilray Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Hemp Hearts-maker Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million in cash and stock as the two companies aim to launch CBD-infused food and wellness products for North America.

The companies say the acquisition adds natural food products to Tilray’s portfolio and Manitoba Harvest will be able to tap the Nanaimo, B.C.-based company’s expertise in working with cannabinoids.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to approval, Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Six months after close Tilray will pay another $50 million in cash and $42.5 million in stock, and depending the achievement of certain milestones, the cannabis producer will issue another $49 million in company stock.

Manitoba Harvest, whose portfolio of products include Hemp Hearts, Hemp Oil and granola in stores such as Costco and Wal-Mart in Canada and the U.S., plans to launch a line of CBD-infused products south of the border this summer.

Tilray’s chief executive says Manitoba Harvest’s distribution network will help the cannabis grower accelerate its push to sell CBD products in the U.S. and Canada, where permissible.

READ MORE: Tilray buying Ontario cannabis company for $70 million

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Searchers return to avalanche-prone peak in Vancouver to look for snowshoer
Next story
B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Opinion: The Second Street development might be a problem – but it’s not council’s problem

Reporter Kate Saylors writes about the common misconception surrounding a BC Housing development.

What’s happening for Family Day in the Boundary

Activities in and around Grand Forks offer something for everyone.

Call a foul on cancer with the Pink Whistle Campaign

Local basketball referees are raising money for cancer research

Petition on Second Street project presented to council

Over 1,000 signatures were gathered, but staff say council can’t do much about the project.

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

The B.C. Review Board decision kept things status quo for Allan Schoenborn

Searchers return to avalanche-prone peak in Vancouver to look for snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

B.C. pot giant Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

Most Read