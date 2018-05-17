Thunderstorms headed to the West Kootenay

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

Showers and thunderstorms are on their way to the Okanagan, and from Vernon in the north to Penticton in the south it’s expected to cause trouble.

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning for West Kootenay and hte Okanagan, and it says there’s a greater risk to areas experiencing overland flooding due to to 20 to 40 milimetres rainfall expected to start today and end late Friday.

Today and Friday showers will continue over the Kootenays and will spread west towards the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon. Embedded thunderstorms and the continued risk of heavy downpours are possible in these areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

