Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

Police said three people have died in a fatal Langley house fire.

An update was released by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team this afternoon.

Just before 6 p.m. fire crews were called to a fully involved house fire in the 19600 block of Wakefield Dr. in the Willowbrook area.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) reported receiving a call from the Township of Langley Fire Department at 5:45 pm on June 13 about a structure fire near 68th Avenue and 197th Street in Langley.

Several ambulances responded and treated one person on scene for minor injuries.

No one was transported to hospital.

Initial reports said one person had died.

The fire spread to a neighbouring houses as firefighters worked to control the blaze that went through the roof.

READ ALSO: Langley father and daughter left homeless by townhouse fire

READ ALSO: Suspicious’ fire at Langley property listed for $3M

More to come.

