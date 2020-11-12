COVID-19.

Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed more COVID-19 exposures at schools in the Central Okanagan School District.

There was a single exposure at Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and at Casoro Elementary School.

According to Interior Health, the exposures do not appear to be related to transmission within their respective schools. All individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication with each affected school community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

This announcement comes after Interior Health confirmed another case of COVID-19 at Dr. Knox Middle School and additional cases at Kelowna Secondary School, though the number of additional cases there has not been specified.

READ MORE: Additional COVID-19 case confirmed at Dr. Knox Middle School

READ MORE:Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero
Next story
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Just Posted

President Chantel Evers of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 59 led her first Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Forks cenotaph Wednesday, Nov. 11. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Continuity and change at Grand Forks’ Royal Canadian Legion

President Evers talked Remembrance Day and the future of Branch 059 with The Gazette

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

Up to 40 cm of snowfall is called for the mountain passes along Highway 3. Photo: Michelle Bedford
Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Snow is forecast for the higher elevations Thursday morning and in valley at night

A Grand Forks first responder lays a poppy next to a “thank you” vase at the foot of the cenotaph outside city hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
PHOTOS: Grand Forks honours its veterans in Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 059 led a small service at the cenotaph downtown

Ikasha, or "Shining Raven Woman," is pictured here at David Seven Deers' outdoor studio Tuesday, Nov. 10. Her name means "place of beautiful water" in Halkomeelem. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
City council helps with new home for Grand Forks’ Ikasha

Charitable donations would help fund a new home for the sculpture

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. Dr. Charlotte Waddell, a specialist in child and adolescent psychiatry, says she’s expecting to see increases in the number of kids experiencing anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress and other behavioural challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clinicians worry pandemic is worsening youth mental health

Long-term studies and data are needed to assess exactly how the pandemic is affecting kids’ development

B.C. Emergency Health Services primary care paramedic Em Funk shows off the personal protective equipment their team uses whenever they are dealing with a suspected case of COVID-19 while on the job. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero

Eight B.C. Emergency Health Services Members have tested positive for COVID-19

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health

A total of 146 cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating the events surrounding the arrest of two suspects in Cranbrook on Monday, Nov. 9.
Police watchdog probes shots fired, arrest of pair in Cranbrook

Shots fired, two suspects taken into custody in Cranbrook on Monday afternoon

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Most Read