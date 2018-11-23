Romaine lettuce is seen at market in Montreal on Thursday, November 22, 2018. Restaurants and grocery stores in Canada have not officially been told to pull their stocks of romaine lettuce, but an ongoing outbreak of E.coli is prompting many to do just that. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has tested more than 2,000 samples of fresh lettuce and packaged salads looking for the source of an E. coli outbreak but hasn’t found any produce that contains the bacteria.

Aline Dimitri, the deputy chief food-safety officer for the agency, says the results don’t mean E. coli is gone from Canada’s food supply but it does suggest if it’s present it is there in very low levels.

RELATED: E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

Three more cases of E. coli were confirmed in Ontario and Quebec Friday, bringing the total number since mid-October to 22: one in New Brunswick, four in Ontario and 17 in Quebec.

Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public-health officer, says experts tracing the patients’ food histories found most of them had eaten romaine lettuce in the days before they got sick.

The agency is recommending people in those provinces not eat romaine lettuce and throw out any they still have in their fridges.

RELATED: B.C. cheese linked to 5 E. coli cases

Njoo says the most recent illness began Nov. 1 but a delay in reporting means the agency didn’t find out about it until this week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. legislature staff remain on suspension, Mike Farnworth says
Next story
Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

Just Posted

Japanese walkers approach Nelson on cross-Canada trek

The pair plan to walk to Nova Scotia

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Grand Forks to receive business recovery funds post-flood

The community will receive two Rural Dividends grants for a total of $655,000.

Columbia Basin Trust announces grant for technology upgrades

The deadline for organizations to apply is Dec. 17

Road trip comes to end with split for Grand Forks Border Bruins

The team is coming off its longest road trip this season.

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions

Darryl Plecas was acting on advice when two top officials were placed on administrative leave

Most Read