The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. (Paul Anthony - Twitter)

Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

Icy roads may have contributed to the crash, says BC Highway Patrol

Three people died Friday, Nov. 26, in a fiery truck collision about 6 km west of Princeton on Highway 3.

Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for RCMP BC Highway Patrol, told the Spotlight two tractor trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.

A third truck entered the accident scene, he said, however the driver of that vehicle was not seriously injured.

The incident occurred at about 6 a.m., and Highway 3 west was closed for approximately 18 hours.

Halskov said the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but it’s believed that slippery road conditions were a contributing factor.

Related: Woman recounts fatal Highway 3 crash in Princeton

Related: Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grand Forks community centre unlikely after staff report

Just Posted

An artist’s rendition of Grand Forks’ proposed community centre (Drawing: Community Futures Boundary report)
Grand Forks community centre unlikely after staff report

Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ flood works might be impacted by recent floods

The third annual Festival of Trees runs until Dec. 11. Photo courtesy of Tina Bryan
Grand Forks’ Gallery 2 springs into winter

The Atom Bruins pose for a team picture with head coaches Dave Evdokimoff (back left) and Brady Dunbar at Creston’s Johnny Bucyk Arena Sunday, Nov. 28. Photo courtesy of Angelina McIver
Grand Forks Atom Bruins win Creston tournament