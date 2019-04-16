Three boys facing murder charge after teen found dead in car in Ontario

Police say a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton

Police say three boys will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton.

Investigators say they were called to the scene Monday evening on reports of a crash and found the vehicle, which appeared to have left the road.

They say officers found the teen inside and tried to revive him but he was declared dead.

Police say the injuries he had were inconsistent with a car crash.

They say witnesses reported seeing three youths fleeing the area, and boys matching those descriptions were arrested nearby.

Police say the three are expected in court today, where they will be charged with murder.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the public, nor are they seeking any other suspects.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is scheduled today.

Neither the victim nor the suspects can be publicly named because they are underage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Decision day in Alberta: Voters head to polls in provincial election
Next story
Spike in Afghanistan-related suicides may be receding: Military

Just Posted

Fruitvale man identified in fatal zipline accident in Thailand

Spencer Donaldson, 25, was from Fruitvale, B.C., the city’s mayor has confirmed

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

Fruitvale man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Snowfall warning for the Kootenays

Environment Canada issued the advisory on Friday afternoon, snowfall up to 10 cm called for Saturday

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Most Read