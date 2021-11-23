ThoughtExchange COO recognized in Canada’s Top 40 under 40

“I believe that companies achieve greater success when they work holistically and inclusively”

ThoughtExchange’s chief operating officer Jessica Nordlander was named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40.

Based out of Rossland, ThoughtExchange is the world’s only Enterprise Discussion Management platform powered by patented anti-bias technology.

As a female technology executive for more than a decade, Nordlander is known for breaking barriers. An XGoogler and once named ‘Sweden’s Most Innovative Leader,’ she originally started working in Canada in 2013 and joined ThoughtExchange in 2019.

“It’s an honour to be recognized by Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 following an unpredictable year,” said Nordlander in a release.

“We were faced with changing the company’s entire go-to-market model and balancing it with the well being of our employees as the world was thrown the massive curveball that’s COVID-19.

“I strongly believe that companies achieve greater success when they work holistically and inclusively so I thank my team at ThoughtExchange for fostering this culture and trusting me to lead during these turbulent times.”

Through her role as COO, Nordlander’s leadership helped ThoughtExchange navigate COVID-19 and ultimately emerge with 600 per cent year-over-year usage growth in the first three months of the pandemic.

Representing ThoughtExchange at major conferences such as Collision, Nordlander is a thought leader within the areas of corporate innovation, hybrid/remote work and the future of leadership and digital workplaces.

She uses her experience as a female executive to further educate the next generation of leaders and create workplaces that remove bias and unlock performance.

“Jessica is the type of executive whose leadership transcends the role she holds inside a company,” said Dave MacLeod, co-founder and CEO of ThoughtExchange.

“Yes, her ideas have been critical to driving exponential growth for ThoughtExchange, but it’s her ability to think beyond just her role; to drive change and inspire leaders in enterprises around the world to think differently that sets Jessica apart.

“We are proud and honoured to have her talents on our team and stand alongside her in celebrating this well-deserved recognition.”

Nordlander lives in and works remotely from Nelson, proving a successful career in technology is no longer only possible in big cities.

Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 is an annual leadership award that recognizes exceptional achievement by 40 outstanding Canadians who are under the age of 40.

Four key criteria were assessed to select the recipients: Vision & Innovation, Leadership, Impact & Influence and Social Responsibility.

