Harmony ‏ @Coffee_Baileys

The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C

Friday the 13th brings images of horror and misfortune, which is exactly what residents in Edmonton are experiencing.

The Alberta city woke up to snow and below freezing temperatures Friday morning.

RELATED: Winter continues on B.C. Interior highways

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C. Thursday night was Alberta’s capital’s 167th consecutive day of overnight lows below freezing — from October 29, 2017 to April 13, 2018.

Residents of the city have had just about enough of the cold and snow with many taking to social media demanding spring — it is April after all.

Environment Canada is calling for more snow starting Sunday night which could continue into Tuesday — probably something Edmontonians are tired of hearing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multiple breakins inspires B.C. business owner to offer jobs
Next story
The Latest: U.S. and allies attacking Syria

Just Posted

RCMP annual report shows detachment issues, successes

Staffing shortages, travelling criminals were concerns in 2017

Medical staff weighs in on KBRH design

Changes coming to the regional emergency department.

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Buy Low employee assaulted, suspect arrested

The suspect allegedly tried to steal a shopping cart.

Neufeld re-seeking Conservative candidacy for 2019

Marshall Neufeld lost to the NDP’s Richard Cannings for South Okanagan—West Kootenay in 2015

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Explosions rock Syrian capital as Trump announces strikes

Explosions lit up the skies with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria

Canadian minister says Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack

Syrian government to blame for chemical-weapons attack, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says

The Latest: U.S. and allies attacking Syria

The United States, France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria Friday night

The never-ending winter story in Edmonton

Edmonton reportedly broke a record for the most consecutive days with temperatures at or below 0 C

Multiple breakins inspires B.C. business owner to offer jobs

A Vernon restaurant owner says he is willing to offer thieves work

B.C. man to get adult sentence for sex assault as teen while under 24/7 supervision

The man had broken into his neighbour’s home and attacked her mother while she slept

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

Most Read