A vehicle matching the description used in a Sicamous home invasion early Wednesday was reported stolen out of Armstrong sometime overnight on Oct. 24. That vehicle is a white 2003 Ford F-350 dually with BC license plate DN5358. There is a distinctive rack in the box with orange clearance lights on the cab roof. (RCMP photo)

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

A woman who is terminally ill with cancer was tied up, assaulted and robbed in a home invasion in Sicamous early Wednesday.

The Sicamous RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

On Oct. 24 at approximately 6:24 a.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion and theft on Kappel Street. At the scene, the officers were advised that two males armed with handguns had forced their way into the residence while a female suspect remained outside.

The 59-year-old woman in the home was bound and assaulted, before the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Dually pickup truck. The suspects stole two small safes, jewelry and prescription drugs.

The victim suffered a fractured nose, stating to investigators that she was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face during the alleged assault. The victim was transported by BC Ambulance Service to receive medical treatment for the injuries suffered.

Related: Man charged in Tappen home invasion

The RCMP Police Dog Service from Vernon along with Southeast District Air Services assisted in efforts to locate the suspects, who are still at large. While the investigation is still in its early stages, police do not believe this was a random attack.

A vehicle matching the description used in the home invasion was reported stolen out of Armstrong sometime overnight on Oct. 24. That vehicle is a white 2003 Ford F-350 dually with BC licence plate DN5358. There is a distinctive rack in the box with orange clearance lights on the cab roof.

Currently the vehicle remains outstanding and the occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous. Should the vehicle and occupants be seen, police ask the public to not approach them and dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or the home invasion is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or CrimeStoppers.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Just Posted

Midway elects new mayor, Greenwood re-elects incumbent

Martin Fromme is Midway’s new mayor, joining incumbent Ed Smith as City of Greenwood mayor.

Grand Forks carries watershed service referendum YES vote

The referendum passed with 1,535 votes.

Grand Forks elects new mayor, fresh council

Taylor defeats Everett Baker for mayor in close race

15 new mayors to take office across the Kootenays

Here’s a look at the highlights from across the Kootenay region in B.C.

Mayoral results from across B.C.

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Terminally ill B.C. woman bound, assaulted in home invasion

Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup

Trans Mountain like Monty Python’s dead parrot under Trudeau government: Scheer

Conservative leader say prime minister wants everyone to believe the project is still alive

Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November

Toad’s breath, bat warts: Starbucks releases Halloween frappe

The trendy coffee giant’s over-the-top Halloween drink is coming.

Keep secret ballot votes for union certification, B.C. panel says

Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised

International call for action to save B.C.’s old-growth rainforests

Petition with 185,000 signatures delivered to B.C. Legislature

PHOTOS: Wolves caught on B.C. trail cam hunting cow

A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Most Read