Sun

Temperatures expected to soar this weekend

  • May. 11, 2023 9:33 a.m.
  • News

Here comes the sun, and with it, soaring temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of extremely hot temperatures developing over the B.C. Interior, including the Kootenays, beginning Friday.

“The B.C. Interior will experience unseasonably hot weather beginning on Friday,” the statement reads. “The highest temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday.

“Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values, while overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is normally expected this time of year.”

Freezing levels will also be rising throughout this special weather event, leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high streamflow levels.

However, rest assured that, for the time being, this is not a reprise of the famed “heat dome” of 2021.

“While the developing heat conditions may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approached those reached during the ‘Heat Dome’ of late June, 2021,” the statement read.

