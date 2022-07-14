Teck Trail shutdown to start in August

Upwards of 800 contractor employees will be onsite during the Teck Trail shutdown

Teck Trail will be undertaking a planned three-month maintenance shutdown starting in late August through to the end of November.

The company says shutdowns at the Trail smelter are required for reliable and efficient performance in the long-term.

Maintenance work that requires a shutdown is planned concurrently in order to minimize the overall duration of operational downtime.

This particular shutdown will be focused on maintenance of the lead smelter area, including a replacement of the KIVCET hearth and a rebuild of one of the plant’s roaster domes. General maintenance will also be taking place throughout the site.

“The maintenance work is required for continued safe operation of the plants and is integral to the ongoing performance of Trail operations,” said Thompson Hickey, general manager, Trail operations. “As in all our work at Trail operations, our priority will be on the health and safety of our employees, contractors and communities as we execute these maintenance activities.”

Upwards of 800 contractor employees will be onsite to supplement Teck Trail employees in executing the work, providing an economic boost to the region through the use of local hotels, restaurants, and other amenities.

Major maintenance shutdowns occur approximately every four years, with the previous shutdown in 2018. The planned shutdown has been factored into the company’s 2022 production guidance.

About Teck Trail Operations

Trail operations represents one of the world’s largest fully integrated zinc and lead smelting and refining complexes. Trail’s metallurgical operations also produce a variety of precious and specialty metals, chemicals and fertilizer products.

Business and IndustrialCity of TrailLocal Businessmining