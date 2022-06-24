Technical issue temporarily stops Canadian Forces Snowbirds from flight performances

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds fly past the Peace Tower during the Canada Day noon show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. The Department of National Defence says the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be unable to fly in planned air shows and fly pasts until a technical issue is resolved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Department of National Defence says the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be unable to fly in planned air shows and flypasts until a technical issue is resolved.

That means performances next Wednesday in the Moncton, N.B., area will be cancelled while technicians work to get the team back in the air for Canada Day in Ottawa.

The department says in a news release the issue relates to a device that sets the timing for the deployment of the parachute during the ejection sequence.

It says during routine maintenance, technicians discovered the tool may not be calibrated accurately and the parachutes will now be retested and repacked to ensure proper timing for their activation in the event of an emergency.

It’s not known how long it will take to fix the issue, but the release says the Royal Canadian Air Force is working with experts and a third-party aviation contractor to get the team back in the air as soon as it is safe to do so.

It adds Air Force experts have determined there is no link between the 2020 crash in Kamloops, B.C., that killed Capt. Jenn Casey — which occurred after a bird flew into an engine — and the current issue with the parachute device.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Military