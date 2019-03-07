Five of the Boundary Volunteer Income Tax clinic’s volunteers at the clinic’s new location at the Grand Forks and District Public Library. Pictured, from left (back): Karen Johnson, Lorraine Dick, Ursula Flury (front) Terry Lemke Mooney, Karen Head. Not pictured: Virginia Holmes. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Tax help available at Boundary volunteer-run clinic

The annual program started up on Wednesday.

The volunteers of the Boundary Volunteer Income Tax Clinic are back in action to do your 2018 taxes.

The clinic, which runs in Grand Forks and the Boundary, provides trained volunteers who complete simple tax return cases, often for clients with limited or modest income. The service is provided for free.

Program coordinator Lorraine Dick said the key for the program is that clients must have a relatively simple tax situation – volunteers are unable to handle business taxes or the taxes of deceased persons. Dick encourages anyone who needs help with their taxes to come in and ask about thier eligibility.

Clinics run March 6 to April 26. Volunteers are trained, and the program is run through the Canada Revenue Agency. This year, seven volunteers are available to help with taxes in the Boundary.

Dick said that year over year, they are seeing increases in the number of clients using the free service; last year client numbers were up significantly over the year before, though total numbers are not tracked.

Clients can have their taxes done at four locations, including one in Greenwood. People should bring their tax paperwork into a clinic location, where they will fill out a form to consent to have their taxes filed online; they can come back at a later date to pick their paperwork up.

Clinic locations are:

Grand Forks

Wednesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix Room, 174 Market Avenue

Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon

Meeting room, Grand Forks and District Public Library, 7342 Fifth Street

Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.

Main foyer, Gospel Chapel

7048 Donaldson Drive

Greenwood

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon

Board Room, Community Futures Boundary – Greenwood, 245 South Copper Street

For information phone or email Lorraine Dick at 250-442-0962 or lorraine.dick@gmail.com.

