Tara Howse voted to represent Green Party in South Okanagan – West Kootenay

Howse represented the Greens in the 2019 federal election

The Green Party has selected their candidate for the next federal election in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding.

Tara Howse, the candidate in the 2019 federal election, was voted in by the Green party members in the South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding to represent them a second time.

Howse, from Rossland, beat Trevor Holsworth from New Denver to secure the candidacy.

“I’m thrilled to be the representative again. I’m so glad Trevor put his name forward, as it gives people choice and opportunity–the foundation of democracy. I ran in 2019 because of the corporate influence on Canadian politics and Canadian lives, and I’m still committed to fighting this,” said Howse in a release.

Howse was the 2019 Green Party federal candidate, where she brought in 5,672 votes, or 8.32 per cent of the turnout of eligible voters.

Shortly after the election, she was appointed to the Green Party’s shadow cabinet as the gender critic and rural economic development critic.

Howse has been in the rural community economic development field for 15 years, with a focus on social justice issues addressing gender and indigeneity.

Howse has a Master’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a dual focus on Global Change and Equity Studies.

She is presently an advisory committee member of the city of Rossland’s Official Community Plan, a volunteer with the West Kootenay Friends of Refugees, and a founding member of the BC Climate Alliance.

