UPDATED: Crews on scene emptying overturned fuel tanker

Fire crews and traffic control are currently at the scene

Update: Additional information from Grand Forks Fire/Rescue indicates the tanker went off the road early Wednesday morning, and government response began this morning.

Deputy fire chief Kevin McKinnon confirmed the tanker truck carrying 40,000 litres of fuel turned yesterday morning around 5:45 p.m., there is currently no fuel spill, and all fuel matter is contained in the trailer.

A Ministry of Environment and Climate Change report incorrectly identified the incident as having occurred Thursday morning.

Crews, including fire personnel, are currently on scene as the process of pumping fuel into a new trailer is ongoing. Once the fuel is removed, the truck will be righted.

Drive BC is reporting Highway 3 closed while the process is ongoing. There is no detour available.

The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, Emergency Management BC and Transport Canada are involved in the incident.

A safety plan has been submitted to Transport Canada, and will be implemented once fog and weather conditions in the area improve. An Environmental Emergency Response Officer is en route.

There is no indication yet what may have caused the truck to overturn.

More information to come.

Previous story
