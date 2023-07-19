A pair of orphaned ducks plunge into the wild after healing at the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin. (Wild ARC/Facebook)

Swimming free: B.C. wildlife rescue group releases orphaned ducks in video

Pair of wood ducks take the plunge after several weeks in care

Time spent paddling in care paid off for a pair of orphaned wood ducks that swam back into the wild recently.

Staff from the BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) released the pair after weeks of specialized diet, daily checks and growing healthy and strong in an enclosure with access to pools.

“Let’s take a moment to appreciate the resilience and beauty of these orphaned wood ducks that were recently released from Wild ARC,” the agency captioned in a happy video on social media.

The savvy promoters and fundraisers at BC SPCA craft fun ways for donors to help heal wildlife. Among them is the wildlife bay show. Wild ARC in Metchosin sees the majority of young wildlife come in a massive spring and summer wave. Hundreds of babies come through the doors every month that need feeding, cleaning and care.

For the young wood ducks, syringes, blankets, fresh greens, gloves, gowns, seeds, pools and more were needed to help them develop and learn skills to thrive once released back into the wild.

Helpful baby items on offer range from $12 to $77 donation. Find the registry at shop.spca.bc.ca.

Last year, Wild ARC treated 2,459 animals from across the region.

