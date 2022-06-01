A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Suspects still at large in Vernon after Mountie injured, cruisers rammed

RCMP on the hunt for suspects involved in May 27 event

RCMP are still on the hunt for occupants of a vehicle that rammed two police cruisers and injured an officer Friday (May 27).

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were conducting proactive enforcement activities when they observed a suspicious vehicle turn onto 34th Street from 30th Avenue May 27, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

As the vehicle turned into the parking lot of a residential building in the 2800-block of 34th St., officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which then rammed into two police vehicles as it made its escape. The vehicle, a small Kia SUV, was later found abandoned on Centennial Drive.

“The occupants were not located and police are continuing to investigate,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “One officer was treated for minor injuries as a result of the incident.”

READ MORE: Police dog sniffs out home invasion suspect in Coldstream

READ MORE: Kelowna woman arrested for allegedly lighting North Okanagan fires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

Previous story
Speed will be reduced on Radium Hill to avoid bighorn sheep mortalities
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

The kick-off event on May 28 attracted 40 people. (Photo credit Joel Dupuis)
Geocoin challenge celebrates Grand Forks’ 125th anniversary

The City of Nelson’s climate resilience planner says new research at the city is creating a buzz in other towns. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson publishes unique guide on low-carbon building materials

The Kootenay Pedalwheelers, L-R: Mike Sagal, Jay Blackmore, Mike Bowick, Doug Kennedy, Roger Hassol and Todd Kettner. The team is set to sail in the 1,200-km Race to Alaska. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘It’s the anti-yacht race’: Kootenay sailing team set to compete in Race to Alaska

The GFSS Wolves pose for a picture after winning the provincial championships. (Photo credit Roly Russell)
GFSS Wolves ultimate Frisbee team wins provincial championships